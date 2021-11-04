UrduPoint.com

Bezos, Blue Origin Lose Appeal In Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:02 PM

Bezos, Blue Origin Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract - Reports

Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos has lost his legal battle against NASA over the contract to build lunar lander for the US Artemis Program, the US Federal Court of Claims ruled on Thursday according to a CNBC report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos has lost his legal battle against NASA over the contract to build lunar lander for the US Artemis Program, the US Federal Court of Claims ruled on Thursday according to a CNBC report.

Judge Richard Hertling ruled against Bezos' Blue Origin in the company's lawsuit against NASA that protested the space agency's decision to give the contract instead to rival billionaire mogul Elon Musk's SpaceX in April, the report said.

NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract to build the Human Landing System (HLS) for the first US human return to the moon in more than half a century since the Apollo program ended in 1972.

The original expectation was that two separate contracts would be ordered, but NASA scaled the program back after receiving a smaller appropriation from Congress than expected for it, the report said.

Blue Origin protested the decision with the Government Accountability Office but in July that office denied the appeal Judge Hertling dismissed Blue Origin's legal appeal, the report added.

NASA's work with SpaceX on the HLS contract was suspended during the lawsuit but will now on Monday, according to the report.

Related Topics

Century Company Lander Elon Musk SpaceX April July Congress From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in W ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in World Travel Market London 2021

18 minutes ago
 Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

Dozens dead in west Niger militants attack

26 seconds ago
 Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

Lahore Press Club to hold Mehfil-e-Milad tomorrow

27 seconds ago
 Central regime will soon initiate new uplift proje ..

Central regime will soon initiate new uplift projects in backward district of No ..

28 seconds ago
 Eight more tested positive for COVID-19

Eight more tested positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians meet CM Usman Buzdar

Parliamentarians meet CM Usman Buzdar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.