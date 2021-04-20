Biden Admin Launches 100-Day Plan to Boost Electricity Grid Cybersecurity - White House

The Biden administration has launched a 100-day plan to boost the cybersecurity of the US electrical power system, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne announced in a White House statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Biden administration has launched a 100-day plan to boost the cybersecurity of the US electrical power system, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Emily Horne announced in a White House statement on Monday.

"As a pilot of the administration's broader cybersecurity initiative planned for multiple critical infrastructure sectors, today the Department of Energy (DOE) is announcing a 100-day plan to improve the cybersecurity of our nation's electric infrastructure," Horne said.

The project is a coordinated effort between the Energy Department, the US electricity industry, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the statement said.

"Protecting our nation's critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility of government and the owners and operators of that infrastructure. The 100-day plan includes aggressive ... milestones and will assist owners and operators as they modernize cybersecurity defenses, including enhancing detection, mitigation, and forensic capabilities," Horne said.

Government partnerships with industry are essential to addressing the urgent cybersecurity challenge because so much US critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, Horne added.