Biden Administration Backs Keeping $3.7Bln Dakota Access Pipeline Open - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Biden administration continues to support leaving the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline operating pending an environmental review due next March, the Army Corps of Engineers revealed in a court document.

"The [Army] Corps is not aware of information that would cause it to evaluate the injunction factors differently than in its previous filing," the court filing said on Monday, adding that an environmental review for the pipeline is slated to be completed by March 2022.

In early April, US Judge James Boasberg during a court hearing delayed a decision about whether to allow the Dakota Access pipeline to continue operating in order to give the project's developer Energy Transfer LP additional time to update information about the potential economic consequences associated with shutting down the pipeline. The Army Corps of Engineers during the court hearing said they did not plan to shut down operations regardless of the pending litigation.