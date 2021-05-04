UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Administration Backs Keeping $3.7Bln Dakota Access Pipeline Open - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 AM

Biden Administration Backs Keeping $3.7Bln Dakota Access Pipeline Open - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Biden administration continues to support leaving the $3.7 billion Dakota Access pipeline operating pending an environmental review due next March, the Army Corps of Engineers revealed in a court document.

"The [Army] Corps is not aware of information that would cause it to evaluate the injunction factors differently than in its previous filing," the court filing said on Monday, adding that an environmental review for the pipeline is slated to be completed by March 2022.

In early April, US Judge James Boasberg during a court hearing delayed a decision about whether to allow the Dakota Access pipeline to continue operating in order to give the project's developer Energy Transfer LP additional time to update information about the potential economic consequences associated with shutting down the pipeline. The Army Corps of Engineers during the court hearing said they did not plan to shut down operations regardless of the pending litigation.

Related Topics

Hearing Army March April Billion Court

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

4 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

5 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

6 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

4 hours ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.