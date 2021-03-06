Biden Agrees With US Senator Kaine on Need to Update AUMF Powers - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden agrees with Senator Tim Kaine that the congressional powers to authorize the use of military force (AUMF) need to be updated, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The President has been obviously a close ally and partner with Senator Kaine on a number of initiatives in the past. He agrees that the AUMF has been around for 20 years and its long overdue for it to be updated," Psaki said.