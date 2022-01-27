UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Intent To Nominate New Ambassadors For Sudan, South Sudan - White House

January 27, 2022

Biden Announces Intent to Nominate New Ambassadors for Sudan, South Sudan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) President Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate two career Foreign Service diplomats to become ambassadors to Sudan and South Sudan, the White House said in a statement.

"President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals for key diplomatic roles in his administration: Michael Adler, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan (and) John Godfrey, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of the Sudan," the White House said on Wednesday.

Adler has more than 30 years' experience in the foreign service and most recently served on the US National Security Council as Deputy Senior Director for South Asia and prior to that was Director for Afghanistan, the release said.

Godfrey is currently Acting Counterterrorism Coordinator and the Acting Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (banned in Russia) in the State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau.

