Biden Appoints Former COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients As New Chief Of Staff - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 08:22 PM

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday that former White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zients would become the new chief of staff to replace Ronald Klain as soon as next week

"I'm confident that Jeff will continue Ron's example of smart, steady leadership, as we continue to work hard every day for the people we were sent here to serve," the statement said. "Next week, the White House will host an official transition event to thank Ron for his tireless work and officially welcome Jeff back to the White House in this role."

According to media reports, Zients returned to the White House last fall and assisted Klain in preparing personnel reshuffles after the US 2022 midterm elections in November.

Klain reportedly assigned Zients different projects in recent weeks, which some regarded as a move to prepare him for the senior position.

In April 2022, Zients left his position as the White House COVID-19 chief and was replaced by Ashish Jha. Biden said that 80% of adults in the United States were fully vaccinated and over 100 million people had received "boosters" under Zients's 14-month management.

The New York Times reported earlier in January that Klain might step down in the coming weeks and a search for a successor was underway. Klain's decision to step down is reportedly unrelated to the ongoing investigation of classified documents found at Biden's private office and Delaware residence.

