UrduPoint.com

Biden Briefed On Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House In Touch With Local Officials - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:19 PM

Biden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials - Psaki

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly car ramming incident in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin and his administration is in close touch with local authorities, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly car ramming incident in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin and his administration is in close touch with local authorities, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.

"@POTUS was briefed last night on the tragic situation in Waukesha and he will receive regular updates. Our team is in close touch with local officials to offer any support and assistance needed.

Our hearts are with the families and the entire community," Psaki tweeted.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.

A person of interest is currently in custody, police later said, telling reporters that it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism.

Meanwhile, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement in probing the tragic car incident at the holiday parade.

Related Topics

Injured Police Christmas Facebook White House Car Waukesha Sunday FBI

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement bet ..

OIC Welcomes Sudan’s New Political Agreement between Sovereign Council Chairma ..

8 minutes ago
 Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from b ..

Interest rate in Pakistan more than doubled from bordering country: Mian Zahid H ..

13 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Qawali Night to pay homage to renowne ..

17 minutes ago
 502 dengue teams check 38,640 houses

502 dengue teams check 38,640 houses

15 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Germany to Redirect Aid to Belarus' Exile ..

UPDATE - Germany to Redirect Aid to Belarus' Exile Opposition as Civic Space Shr ..

16 seconds ago
 Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell prize

Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell prize

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.