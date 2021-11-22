Biden Briefed on Wisconsin Car Ramming, White House in Touch With Local Officials - Psaki

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly car ramming incident in the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin and his administration is in close touch with local authorities, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

Earlier in the day, police confirmed that five people were killed and over 40 injured after a car plowed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin late Sunday.

"@POTUS was briefed last night on the tragic situation in Waukesha and he will receive regular updates. Our team is in close touch with local officials to offer any support and assistance needed.

Our hearts are with the families and the entire community," Psaki tweeted.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video released by WTMJ-TV shows a car driving through the crowd and hitting at least half a dozen people.

A person of interest is currently in custody, police later said, telling reporters that it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism.

Meanwhile, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement in probing the tragic car incident at the holiday parade.