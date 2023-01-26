UrduPoint.com

Biden Defers Deportation Of Hong Kong Residents Living In US By 2 Years - Memorandum

US President Joe Biden announced his decision to defer deportation of Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States by 24 months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden announced his decision to defer deportation of Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States by 24 months.

"Pursuant to my constitutional authority to conduct the foreign relations of the United States, I have determined that it is in the foreign policy interest of the United States to defer for 24 months the removal of any Hong Kong resident who is present in the United States on the date of this memorandum," Biden said in a memorandum.

The list of exceptions includes those who are subject to extradition, who have voluntarily returned to Hong Kong or China after the date of this memorandum, or have not continuously resided in the US. The memorandum does not apply to people who have been convicted or whose presence in the US is threatening to its national security.

Biden attributed the decision to alleged human rights violations by China in Hong Kong.

"The United States supports the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the residents of Hong Kong. The People's Republic of China (PRC) has continued to erode those rights and freedoms, and as such I am directing an extension and expansion of the deferral of removal of certain Hong Kong residents who are present in the United States," he said.

Biden also directed the secretary of homeland security to take appropriate measures to authorize employment for noncitizens whose removal has been deferred, as provided by the memorandum.

