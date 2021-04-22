UrduPoint.com
Biden Doubles US Emission Reduction Goal To 50-52 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Biden doubles US emission reduction goal to 50-52 percent

President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled US climate ambitions ahead of a summit, promising the world's largest economy will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 off 2005 levels

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled US climate ambitions ahead of a summit, promising the world's largest economy will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 off 2005 levels.

Vowing a wholesale greening of the US economy, Biden updated a Paris Agreement goal set by former president Barack Obama of a 26 to 28 percent reduction by 2025 compared with 2005.

The new target, to be formally announced by Biden Thursday when he convenes 40 world leaders for a virtual Earth Day summit, aims to "challenge the world on increasing ambition and combatting the climate crisis," an administration official told reporters.

More Stories From World

