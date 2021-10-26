UrduPoint.com

Biden, G20 Leaders May Discuss Aid To Afghans Without Taliban Involvement - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:18 PM

US President Joe Biden at the upcoming G20 Rome Summit will be able to discuss with other world leaders how to get aid to the Afghan people without recognizing the Taliban-run government (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia), White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden at the upcoming G20 Rome Summit will be able to discuss with other world leaders how to get aid to the Afghan people without recognizing the Taliban-run government (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia), White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"The President will obviously be able to consult with others to see how we can effectively get aid to the people of Afghanistan without recognizing or maneuvering that funding at its core through the government," Sullivan told a press briefing.

