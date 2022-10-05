UrduPoint.com

Biden Intends To Nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy To WHO Post - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Biden Intends to Nominate US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to WHO Post - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) President Joe Biden announced that he plans to nominate Vivek Murthy as the United States Rrepresentative on World Health Organization's Executive Board, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Vivek Murthy to serve as Representative of the United States on the Executive board of the World Health Organization alongside his continued duties as Surgeon General," the White House said in a statement.

The US Senate confirmed Murthy in March 2021 to serve as the 21st Surgeon General of the United States. He previously served as the 19th Surgeon General when Biden was Vice President during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Before entering government service, Murthy co-founded VISIONS, a global HIV/AIDS education organization; the Swasthya Project, a rural health partnership that trained women in South India to become community health workers and educators; TrialNetworks, a technology company dedicated to improving collaboration and efficiency in clinical trials; and Doctors for America, a nonprofit mobilizing physicians and medical students to improve access to affordable care.

The WHO's Executive Board has 34 members who serve three-year terms.

Related Topics

India Senate World Barack Obama Technology Education White House Company United States March Women Government

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

2 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

2 hours ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

2 hours ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

2 hours ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.