MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will receive his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, in the White House on June 28, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Saturday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House on June 28, 2021.

President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," the statement read.