WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden made no concessions regarding whether or not to allow Ukraine entry into NATO during a call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"I will tell you clearly and directly, (Biden) made no such commitments or concessions. He stands by the proposition that countries should be able to freely choose who they associate with," Sullivan said during a press briefing.