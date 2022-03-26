Biden Meets With Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Ministers in Warsaw

US President Joe Biden took part in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Warsaw on Saturday to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine, journalists from the White House press pool said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden took part in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Warsaw on Saturday to discuss Russia's military operation in Ukraine, journalists from the White House press pool said.

"The president was seated at a long white table between Secretaries (of state and defense, Antony) Blinken and (Lloyd) Austin, facing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov," the pool said in a statement.

According to journalists, other officials were also present at the meeting.

"Kuleba was telling the president how he learned how to sleep 'under any conditions' during the war.

Biden also spoke about sleep," the press pool added.

Biden is currently on a two-day visit to Poland. Earlier in the day, he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the city of Rzeszow.

The US leader arrived to Warsaw straight from Brussels, where he took part in an extraordinary NATO summit, a summit of G7 leaders and a meeting of the European Council. All events were also focused on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.