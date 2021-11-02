Biden Nominates Adm. Grady to Be Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has nominated Adm. Chris Grady for the position vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady for reappointment to the rank of admiral, and assignment as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the Defense Department said in a statement.

Grady currently serves as commander of teh US Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

If confirmed to the new position, he will succeed Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who is set to retire before the end of November.

The US Naval Institute said in a separate notice on Tuesday that the nomination was submitted to the US Senate Armed Serviced Committee the previous day.

. The White House chose among a list of contenders, including current US Strategic Command commander Adm. Charles Richard, the statement added, citing defense officials.

In 2016-2019, Grady commanded the US Sixth Fleet and assumed his current position to head the US Fleet Forces Command in February 2019.