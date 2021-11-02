UrduPoint.com

Biden Nominates Adm. Grady To Be Vice Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:41 PM

Biden Nominates Adm. Grady to Be Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff - Pentagon

US President Joe Biden has nominated Adm. Chris Grady for the position vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Defense Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has nominated Adm. Chris Grady for the position vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced today that the president has made the following nomination: Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady for reappointment to the rank of admiral, and assignment as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," the Defense Department said in a statement.

Grady currently serves as commander of teh US Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

If confirmed to the new position, he will succeed Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who is set to retire before the end of November.

The US Naval Institute said in a separate notice on Tuesday that the nomination was submitted to the US Senate Armed Serviced Committee the previous day.

. The White House chose among a list of contenders, including current US Strategic Command commander Adm. Charles Richard, the statement added, citing defense officials.

In 2016-2019, Grady commanded the US Sixth Fleet and assumed his current position to head the US Fleet Forces Command in February 2019.

Related Topics

Senate White House Virginia Norfolk Austin February November 2019

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ‘Bike City ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ‘Bike City’ label from UCI, launches n ..

30 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for ..

Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for OIC Member States and the wor ..

31 minutes ago
 PTI leadership gather to deliberate on political s ..

PTI leadership gather to deliberate on political situation

4 minutes ago
 Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial fac ..

Dubai SME extends AED75.6 million in financial facilities to Global Village

45 minutes ago
 US Needs Bipartisan Congressional Panel to Probe C ..

US Needs Bipartisan Congressional Panel to Probe Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal ..

4 minutes ago
 US moves to block merger of book publishing powers ..

US moves to block merger of book publishing powers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.