Biden Nominates Two Women to Be 4-Star Combatant Commanders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced the nominations of Gen. Jacquelin Van Ovost and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson for the positions of four-star Combatant Commander.

"Women who join today's military aren't told 'no' when they apply to fly fighter jets or attack helicopters just because of their gender," Biden said on Monday. "They aren't told 'no' when they want to apply to Ranger school, or infantry officer basic training, but they all know that there's much, much more work to be done to ensure that women's leadership is recognized, and we have more diverse leaders, we've reached the top echelons of command for all who are qualified, including all women, all women.

"

Biden explained he had submitted his first slate of nominations of two female General Officers to the Senate earlier on Friday and recalled that all positions in US military were opened to anyone qualified to serve during the Obama-Biden administration in 2015.

If the Senate confirms the nominees, Van Ovost and Richardson will become the second and third woman, respectively, to lead a Combatant Command with now retired Gen. Lori Robinson being the first woman to serve in such a position.