UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Nominates Two Women To Be 4-Star Combatant Commanders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:30 AM

Biden Nominates Two Women to Be 4-Star Combatant Commanders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced the nominations of Gen. Jacquelin Van Ovost and Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson for the positions of four-star Combatant Commander.

"Women who join today's military aren't told 'no' when they apply to fly fighter jets or attack helicopters just because of their gender," Biden said on Monday. "They aren't told 'no' when they want to apply to Ranger school, or infantry officer basic training, but they all know that there's much, much more work to be done to ensure that women's leadership is recognized, and we have more diverse leaders, we've reached the top echelons of command for all who are qualified, including all women, all women.

"

Biden explained he had submitted his first slate of nominations of two female General Officers to the Senate earlier on Friday and recalled that all positions in US military were opened to anyone qualified to serve during the Obama-Biden administration in 2015.

If the Senate confirms the nominees, Van Ovost and Richardson will become the second and third woman, respectively, to lead a Combatant Command with now retired Gen. Lori Robinson being the first woman to serve in such a position.

Related Topics

Attack Senate Van Lead Women 2015 All Top

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

4 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

5 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

6 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

6 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

5 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.