UrduPoint.com

Biden Officially Sends Nomination For US Arctic Ambassador To Senate - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Biden Officially Sends Nomination for US Arctic Ambassador to Senate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden officially sent his nomination of Michael Sfraga as Ambassador at Large for Arctic Affairs to the Senate for approval, the White House said.

Sfraga is on track to be the first person to hold the position, following its approval by the State Department last August.

"I'm very pleased to see Dr. Mike Sfraga nominated to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region. This places the United States one step closer to having dedicated, high-level diplomatic representation in the Arctic, which will allow us to advance a range of US policy priorities at a crucial time," US Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a statement on Monday, after the White House announced Biden's intent to nominate Sfraga to the position.

Sfraga serves as Chair of the Arctic Research Commission, to which he was appointed by Biden in 2021. Sfraga has worked as a geographer, at think tanks, at the University of Alaska and on the Scientific Advisory Council of the Finnish Institute for International Affairs.

Related Topics

Senate White House United States August

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

2 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

2 hours ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.