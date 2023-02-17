Biden Officially Sends Nomination for US Arctic Ambassador to Senate - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden officially sent his nomination of Michael Sfraga as Ambassador at Large for Arctic Affairs to the Senate for approval, the White House said.

Sfraga is on track to be the first person to hold the position, following its approval by the State Department last August.

"I'm very pleased to see Dr. Mike Sfraga nominated to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region. This places the United States one step closer to having dedicated, high-level diplomatic representation in the Arctic, which will allow us to advance a range of US policy priorities at a crucial time," US Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in a statement on Monday, after the White House announced Biden's intent to nominate Sfraga to the position.

Sfraga serves as Chair of the Arctic Research Commission, to which he was appointed by Biden in 2021. Sfraga has worked as a geographer, at think tanks, at the University of Alaska and on the Scientific Advisory Council of the Finnish Institute for International Affairs.