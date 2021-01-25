UrduPoint.com
Biden Overturns Trump Ban On Transgender Troops: White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House

US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military, the White House said.

"Transgender servicemembers will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said in a statement.

More Stories From World

