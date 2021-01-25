Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military, the White House said

"Transgender servicemembers will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said in a statement.