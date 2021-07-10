Biden Picks Former Hillary Clinton Assistant as His Envoy to Chile - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has named a former special assistant presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as US Ambassador to Chile, the White House announced on Friday.

"Bernadette Meehan [is the president's] Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Chile," the White House said in a statement.

Meehan currently serves as the Executive Vice President of Global Programs for the Obama Foundation, where she served previously as Chief International Officer and Executive Director of International Programs, the statement noted.

"Meehan served as Special Assistant to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ... [and as] Special Assistant to the Ambassador at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq; and Consular Officer at the US Embassy in Bogota, Colombia," the White House said.

During her time with the State Department, Meehan also worked in multiple positions at the National Security Council, including as a Senior Advisor, as Special Assistant to the President and National Security Council Spokesperson, and earlier, as Director for Strategic Communications, the statement added.