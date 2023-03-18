WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden intends to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state dinner in Washington later this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Biden plans to hold a state dinner with Modi this summer, potentially in June, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Modi would be the third foreign leader Biden hosts at the White House for a state dinner, preceded by French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

India will host the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in September and the conflict in Ukraine will be a central issue of discussion.

It is unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit.

Modi's visit to the United States is a sign of deepening US-India relations as Washington seeks to advance its interests and influence in the Indo-Pacific region as a counter to China, the report said.

Biden may also meet with Modi ahead of the state dinner during the summit of the so-called Quad group of countries in Australia in May, the report added.