Biden Projected to Win Virginia, Vermont in Election - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will likely beat US President Donald Trump in the US states of Virginia and Vermont, early results from Fox news revealed.

Biden leads in Virginia 42.05-57.11 percent, with 1 percent of precincts reporting, the results showed on Tuesday. In Vermont, Biden leads 50.3-48.9 percent.