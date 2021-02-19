(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden in his first major address to an international audience on Friday said that countering cyberthreats posed by Russia is critical for the collective security of the West.

"Addressing

Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect our collective security," Biden said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

US officials suspect Russian hackers of carrying out arguably the largest cyberattack in history that targeted last year numerous American agencies and private institutions. Russia has denied the allegations saying they are groundless.