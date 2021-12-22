Biden Says Considering Reversing Southern African COVID Travel Ban, Will Talk to Team Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The White House is considering reversing the travel ban on southern African countries prompted by the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant there since the virus is already widespread in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"I'm considering reversing (the travel ban).

I'm going to talk with my team in the next couple of days," Biden said following remarks on the Omicron variant.

The Biden administration in November decided to ban travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in what Chief Presidential Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci called a "temporary measure" to give experts extra time to analyze the Omicron variant.