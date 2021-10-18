Biden Says 'Forever Grateful' to Powell for Support of His Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he is very grateful to Colin Powell for the latter's support of his bid for the top office as he paid tribute to the late former Secretary of State.

"I am forever grateful for his support of my candidacy for president and for our shared battle for the soul of the nation.

I will miss being able to call on his wisdom in the future," Biden said in a statement.

Powell passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to COVID-19-related complications.

"Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation's strength and security above all," the president said.

He recalled his joint work with Powell while being a senator and vice president. "He believed in the promise of America because he lived it," Biden added.