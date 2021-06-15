UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Navalny's Death Would Hurt Russia's Relationship With World, Him Personally

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Navalny's Death Would Hurt Russia's Relationship With World, Him Personally

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned on Monday that Russia risks hurting its relations with the rest of the world and with him personally if opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.

"Navalny's death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights. It would be a tragedy. It would do nothing but hurt... the relationship with the rest of the world in my view and with me," Biden said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Brussels.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Biden will with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday and, according to the White House, has every intention to raise the issue of human rights in Russia.

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia White House Germany Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva January From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

14 minutes ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

1 hour ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

51 minutes ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

51 minutes ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.