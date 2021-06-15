WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned on Monday that Russia risks hurting its relations with the rest of the world and with him personally if opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.

"Navalny's death would be another indication that Russia has little or no intention of abiding by basic fundamental human rights. It would be a tragedy. It would do nothing but hurt... the relationship with the rest of the world in my view and with me," Biden said at a press conference after the NATO summit in Brussels.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for an alleged poisoning. A Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Biden will with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday and, according to the White House, has every intention to raise the issue of human rights in Russia.