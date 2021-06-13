Biden Says Not Reached Conclusion On Origin Of COVID-19, Calls For Transparency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he did not reach a conclusion on the origin of COVID-19, calling for more transparency.
"We haven't had access to the laboratories ... I have not reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet whether or not this was a consequence from the marketplace .
.. or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory," Biden said.
The US president also warned that a "lack of transparency" might produce "another pandemic."