Biden Says Not Reached Conclusion on Origin of COVID-19, Calls for Transparency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he did not reach a conclusion on the origin of COVID-19, calling for more transparency.

"We haven't had access to the laboratories ... I have not reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet whether or not this was a consequence from the marketplace .

.. or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory," Biden said.

The US president also warned that a "lack of transparency" might produce "another pandemic."