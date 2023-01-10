Biden Says Plans to Discuss Haiti Stabilization, Migration, National Security With Trudeau

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is planning to discuss how to stabilize the situation in Haiti, migration processes, and ways to bolster national security with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a bilateral meeting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he is planning to discuss how to stabilize the situation in Haiti, migration processes, and ways to bolster national security with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a bilateral meeting in Mexico.

The two leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the so-called "Three Amigos" regional summit taking place this week in Mexico City on January 9-10 and which also includes the leader of the host country, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"Today, we're going to discuss how we can try to help stabilize Haiti, how we can deal with migration, and at the same time bolster our national security," Biden said during a joint press conference before the meeting.

On Monday, the White House said in a press release that President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during bilateral talks in Mexico City reaffirmed their vows to address irregular migration.