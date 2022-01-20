WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The imposition of sanctions on Dollar transactions with Russia can have negative impact on the economics of the United States and Europe, US President Joe Biden said during a speech marking his first year in office.

"The serious imposition of sanctions (on Russia) relative to dollar transactions and other things are things that are going to have a negative impact on the United States, as well as the negative impact on economies of Europe, as well, and a devastating impact on Russia," Biden said on Wednesday.