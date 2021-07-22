Biden Says US Reviewing Remittance Policy On How To Maximize Support For Cuban People
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration is currently reviewing the US remittance policy regarding Cuba to determine how to best support the Cuban people.
"We are reviewing our remittance policy to determine how we can maximize support to the Cuban people," Biden said in a press release.