Biden Says US To Unveil 'Significant Changes' To Saudi Policy Over Khashoggi Murder

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) President Joe Biden in an interview said his administration will announce more significant changes on US policy toward Saudi Arabia following the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I spoke to the king yesterday, not the prince.

I made it clear to him that the rules are changing, and we are going to announce significant changes today and Monday, we will hold them accountable for human rights abuses and make sure that, indeed, if they want to deal with us, they have to do it by dealing with human rights violations," Biden told Univision. " This [Khashoggi] report has been there, the last administration did not even publish it. Immediately when I walked in, we found the report, we read it, we got it and published it, we published it today, and it's outrageous what happened."

