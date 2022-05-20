UrduPoint.com

Biden Security Officer Arrested For Assault In Seoul Hours Before POTUS Arrival - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Biden Security Officer Arrested for Assault in Seoul Hours Before POTUS Arrival - Reports

A security officer working for US President Joe Biden was arrested for allegedly assaulting a South Korean citizen several hours before the head of state arrived in the country as part of his visit to Asia, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing South Korean police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) A security officer working for US President Joe Biden was arrested for allegedly assaulting a South Korean citizen several hours before the head of state arrived in the country as part of his visit to Asia, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing South Korean police.

The security officer was detained in Seoul on Thursday after purportedly getting intoxicated and fighting with a South Korean over a taxi. The individual is a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employee in their 30s, the report added.

Biden is beginning a presidential trip to South Korea and Japan, where he will hold bilateral meetings with their respective leaders and participate in a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

DHS manages the president's Secret Service detail, which has experienced problems with agents engaging in inappropriate behavior while working abroad, according to the report. Neither the Secret Service nor the White House commented on the incident when prompted, the report added.

