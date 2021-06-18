WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is looking for opportunities to have a meeting or any other form of a one-on-one engagement with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the coming months, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"He will look for opportunities to engage with President Xi... It could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the margins of another international summit, it could be something else," Sullivan told reporters in a telephone briefing.

"No decisions have been made on this score, but the notion that President Biden will engage in the coming months with President Xi in some way to take stock at where we are at the relationship and to ensure that we have that kind of direct communication that we found valuable with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin yesterday - we are very much committed to that.

It is just a question of when and how," he added.

Sullivan recalled that both leaders are likely to participate at the G-20 forum in Italy in October.