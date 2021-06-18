UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Seeks Opportunities For Meeting China's Xi In Coming Months - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Seeks Opportunities for Meeting China's Xi in Coming Months - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is looking for opportunities to have a meeting or any other form of a one-on-one engagement with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the coming months, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"He will look for opportunities to engage with President Xi... It could be a phone call, it could be a meeting on the margins of another international summit, it could be something else," Sullivan told reporters in a telephone briefing.

"No decisions have been made on this score, but the notion that President Biden will engage in the coming months with President Xi in some way to take stock at where we are at the relationship and to ensure that we have that kind of direct communication that we found valuable with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin yesterday - we are very much committed to that.

It is just a question of when and how," he added.

Sullivan recalled that both leaders are likely to participate at the G-20 forum in Italy in October.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Italy October Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

26 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

41 minutes ago

Mickelson stumbles early at US Open while Wolff po ..

8 minutes ago

Government Should take steps to control inflation ..

8 minutes ago

Canadian Unemployment Benefits Claims Up Nearly 10 ..

8 minutes ago

Incumbent govt working hard to rectify wrongdoings ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.