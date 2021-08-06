UrduPoint.com

Biden Signs Bill To Award Congressional Medals To Officers Who Defended Capitol January 6

Fri 06th August 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) President Joe Biden has signed legislation passed by Congress to award four Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement officers who defended the US Capitol building during the January 6 riot.

"Today, I'm going to sign into law the bill you sent to me that awards the Congressional Gold Medal to the United States Capitol Police, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement for their service and defense of our democracy on January 6," Biden said during remarks at the White House ceremony on Thursday.

The medals will be displayed in four different locations in Washington: the US Capitol Police Department, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, the Smithsonian Museum and the Capitol building, Biden added.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and Federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.

