Biden to Brief Bucharest 9 on Putin Talks After Briefing Zelenskyy Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will brief members of the Bucharest Nine group about his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin after first calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, a White House pool report said.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

He will then convene a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO allies to brief them on his call with President Putin, hear their perspectives on the current security situation, and underscore the United States' commitment to Transatlantic security," the White House said on Wednesday.

The Bucharest Nine group is composed of countries from Central and Eastern Europe and includes Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.