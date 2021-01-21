UrduPoint.com
Biden To Keep Christopher Wray As FBI Director - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:28 PM

Biden to Keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director - Reports

US President Joe Biden intends to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray in that position, CNBC reported on Thursday citing the White House official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden intends to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray in that position, CNBC reported on Thursday citing the White House official.

Wray, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is serving a ten-year term and will likely remain in the current position, the report said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to discuss the issue during her first press briefing on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

