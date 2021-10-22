UrduPoint.com

Biden To Pick Antisemitism Fighter Michele Taylor As US Envoy To UN Human Rights Council

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) President Joe Biden nominated antisemitism advocate Michele Taylor to be the US Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve in key roles: Michele Taylor, Nominee for United States Representative to the UN Human Rights Council with the rank of Ambassador during her tenure of service," the release said on Thursday.

Taylor is currently a board member of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the release said.

Moreover, Taylor, whose mother was a Holocaust survivor, served as a member of the Committee on State Sponsored Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the release said.

Earlier in October, the United States was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council after a brief hiatus when former President Donald Trump withdrew the country in 2018 due to a so-called anti-Israel bias in the panel.

The Biden administration has also criticized the UN Human Rights Council's bias towards Israel.

Other countries on the council include Russian, China, Cuba, Libya, Venezuela and Pakistan.

