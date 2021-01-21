UrduPoint.com
Biden To Seek 5-Year New START Extension- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:41 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President Joe Biden will seek a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) pact that caps nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing two senior US officials.

The only nuclear arms control regime in effect between the two countries expires on February 5, but can be prolonged for another half a decade.

