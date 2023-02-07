WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will be able to speak with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"The President and President Erdogan will have an opportunity to speak very soon and we will certainly have a readout when their conversation occurs," said Jean-Pierre during a press briefing.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck south-eastern Turkey near the Syrian border, killed more than 2,000 people and injured thousands early on Monday morning.