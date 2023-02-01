WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Washington next Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil to the White House on Friday, February 10 to further strengthen the close relationship between the United States and Brazil," Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre explained that the two leaders will discuss how the two countries can continue to work together to promote democratic values in the region and worldwide.

"The Presidents will also discuss how the United States and Brazil can continue to work together to address common challenges, including combating climate change, safeguarding food security, encouraging economic development, strengthening peace and security, and managing regional migration," she added.