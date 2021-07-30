Biden Urges US States to Boost Vaccination by Paying $100 to Newly Inoculated - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) President Joe Biden is calling upon state and local governments to incentivize individuals who remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus by paying them $100 in a bid to boost vaccination rates, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the President is calling on state, territorial, and local governments to provide $100 payments for every newly vaccinated American, as an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services to provide technical assistance to state and local governments to help them use the funds effectively in support of increased vaccination rates, the statement said.

As of Thursday, 180 million Americans aged 18 and older have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.