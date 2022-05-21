UrduPoint.com

Biden, Yoon Meet In Shadow Of North Korean Nuclear Sabre Rattling

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Biden, Yoon meet in shadow of North Korean nuclear sabre rattling

US President Joe Biden and South Korea's newly sworn-in President Yoon Suk-yeol met Saturday in Seoul to discuss fears of a nuclear weapon test by North Korea, even as the secretive dictatorship battles a raging Covid outbreak

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden and South Korea's newly sworn-in President Yoon Suk-yeol met Saturday in Seoul to discuss fears of a nuclear weapon test by North Korea, even as the secretive dictatorship battles a raging Covid outbreak.

Biden began his day by paying respects at Seoul National Cemetery, where soldiers killed defending South Korea, including many who fought alongside US troops in the Korean War, are buried.

Wearing white gloves, the US president laid a wreath at the Memorial Tower, which honours tens of thousands of soldiers whose bodies were never recovered.

He then held closed-door talks with Yoon ahead of a joint press conference and state dinner.

On Sunday, Biden, making his first Asia trip as president, travels to another key US ally, Japan.

A US official said that in addition to tensions over North Korea and the US-led campaign to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, Biden's main focus Saturday was establishing "a strong personal relationship" with Yoon, who is less than two weeks into his presidency.

Like Japan, South Korea is seen as a key player in US strategy to contain China and maintain what Washington calls the "free and open Indo-Pacific".

Biden's Asia trip "is about demonstrating unity and resolve and strengthening the coordination between our closest allies", the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

However, the visit is overshadowed by what the US official called "sabre-rattling" across the heavily fortified border in North Korea, which the White House believes might use the high-profile moment to test either a nuclear-capable missile or explosive.

South Korean intelligence has also warned that Pyongyang had recently completed preparations for a nuclear test.

"From our standpoint, we are ready," the US official told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Washington Nuclear White House Visit Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Border Sunday Dictator From Asia Unity Foods Limited Weapon

Recent Stories

Man dies as wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh

Man dies as wall collapsed in Muzaffargarh

15 minutes ago
 Rice exports increase 17.21% in 10 months, reached ..

Rice exports increase 17.21% in 10 months, reached $2.051 billion

15 minutes ago
 NDMA provides fire fighting equipment to Balochist ..

NDMA provides fire fighting equipment to Balochistan govt

16 minutes ago
 Over 3,500 patients receive medical care in Pirkoh ..

Over 3,500 patients receive medical care in Pirkoh: ISPR

17 minutes ago
 Factory worker burnt alive in faisalabad

Factory worker burnt alive in faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to f ..

Consumption of soft drinks in summer can lead to fatty liver diseases: health ex ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.