Biden's Brother Questioned In Republican Impeachment Probe
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Joe Biden's brother was questioned in Congress Wednesday by Republican lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry against the US president, who they say benefitted from illicit business.
Republicans in the House of Representatives have accused Biden of engaging in corrupt business dealings during his time as vice president with his younger brother James and son Hunter -- who is also embroiled in his own, separate legal troubles.
The investigation has dragged on into the 2024 election year despite it failing to produce any clear evidence of wrongdoing by the president, and Democrats have dismissed the probe as political muckraking aimed at denting Biden's campaign.
James Biden, 74, was questioned about previous financial transactions and loan repayments that Republicans argue incriminate the Democratic president.
"I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures," James Biden said, according to a copy of his opening statement reported by The Washington Post.
"Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None."
Republicans have focused on the president's son Hunter Biden, saying he leveraged his father's name while he was vice president under Barack Obama to enrich himself with foreign business deals in Ukraine and China.
The 54-year-old has also drawn scrutiny for his personal legal issues -- including Federal gun and tax charges -- as well as problems with drug addiction.
The Republicans' case against the president took another hit Tuesday when court filings revealed that a key FBI informant -- who was arrested last week on charges of lying to federal investigators -- said he received false information about Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence associates.
Alexander Smirnov, 43, a dual US and Israeli national, was arrested last week and indicted for fabricating claims that Hunter Biden demanded multimillion-dollar bribes from Ukrainian firm Burisma -- on whose board he was serving at the time -- to protect it from an investigation when Biden was vice president.
House Republicans are facing the prospect that they might not be able to muster their slim majority for an eventual impeachment vote.
Should they prevail in the House, the subsequent trial would take place in the Democratic-led Senate, where it stands almost no chance of leading to a conviction.
Democrats have accused the Republicans of trying to whip up the impeachment process as a political play ahead of the November presidential election.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Trial begins for 'Rust' armorer over deadly on-set shooting19 minutes ago
-
At least 16 dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse19 minutes ago
-
Airbus says Vietjet to buy 20 wide-body A330-900 planes29 minutes ago
-
Brazil condemns 'paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine at tense G20 meeting1 hour ago
-
US heads back to the Moon -- with a commercial spaceship2 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident2 hours ago
-
Two dozen dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse2 hours ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago
-
Boeing replaces 737 MAX chief after January mid-air scare2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks near record high after Nvidia earnings2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters8 hours ago
-
Venezuela mine collapse may have killed as many as 25: mayor8 hours ago