Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls For 'Reengagement' With Foreign Partners On North Korea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:44 PM

The United States needs to "reengage" with other stakeholders, including Russia and China, in its efforts to solve the North Korea conflict, President Joe Biden's nominee for UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The United States needs to "reengage" with other stakeholders, including Russia and China, in its efforts to solve the North Korea conflict, President Joe Biden's nominee for UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

"We certainly have to reengage with our allies. Again this is not something we can do alone. And this is, I think, is one of the biggest failings of the Trump administration that they did try to go it alone. And our allies were left kind of holding a bag," Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Comittee.

"So reengaging with South Korea, Japan, as well as with China and Russia, particularly to push for their respect of the sanctions regime against North Korea, is going to be really important."

Thomas-Greenfield said the locus for these discussions will be at the United Nations in New York in addition to more high-level engagements by president and secretary of state.

