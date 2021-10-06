UrduPoint.com

Bipartisan US Legislation Authorizes Genocide Label, Expanded Sanctions Against Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Myanmar officials responsible for the nation's February military coup could face expanded sanctions, a genocide determination over persecution of the Rohingya minority and a ban on gem exports under legislation introduced by US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and other lawmakers.

"By authorizing targeted sanctions against the Burmese (Myanmar) military, the State Administrative Council, as well as their affiliated entities and conglomerates, the bill holds accountable those responsible for the perpetration of the coup and the ensuing atrocities that have claimed over a thousand lives," a press release explaining the bill said on Tuesday.

The legislation would authorize sanctions individuals and entities who helped stage the February 1 coup d'etat and are responsible for the subsequent repression of fundamental freedoms, human rights abuses, use of indiscriminate violence towards civilians, and other gross atrocities, the release said.

In addition, the legislation calls on State Department to make a genocide determination over oppression of Rohingya, hundreds of thousands of whom have been forced into exile in neighboring Bangladesh, the release added.

The bill would also allow the US to prohibit imports of gemstones from Myanmar into the United States, according to the release.

In addition to Meeks, the legislation is co-sponsored US House Foreign Affairs Asia-Pacific Subcommittee Ranking Republican Steve Chabot and Senator Benjamin Cardin.

