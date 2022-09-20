Black Sea Grain Deal Should Be Extended - Honduran Foreign Minister

Honduras believes that the grain deal struck by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations should be extended, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Honduras believes that the grain deal struck by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations should be extended, Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Yes, probably, because I think the problems that we face related to the war in Ukraine will not end soon, probably will have sequels for the future. So probably, I think we'll have to work together," he said when asked whether the deal should be extended.

Reina added that the world should find solutions to the grain crisis.

"Because the war in Ukraine has provoked many problems in all the countries, especially with the access to food, the food markets, concerning the fertilizers, and also some food crops like wheat, so I think it will be important at international level to try to solve this problem and try to find solutions that help all the countries that are in one way or another affected by the conflict," he explained.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues starts on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.