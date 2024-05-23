'Blinded By Love', Some S. Africans Keep Faith In ANC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) faces its toughest electoral challenge yet at next week's parliamentary vote, but the fierce loyalty of its remaining supporters should save it from a humiliating rout.
Thirty years after the advent of democracy, many voters are disillusioned by the ANC's record in office, but millions are not willing to let go of what the late Nelson Mandela's party symbolises.
"Before the ANC rescued us we were treated as sub-humans in our own country... we were nothing," Gugulethu Sigcau told AFP in Johannesburg ahead of the May 29 vote.
"So there is no reality where I will vote for anyone else."
According to the 71-year-old pensioner, black people, especially those who lived through apartheid, should be voting for the ANC because they led the struggle that "liberated our kind".
Some households are split by age between those who remember the ANC's victory in the struggle against apartheid and a younger generation that knows the party through its patchy record in government.
Personal trainer April, 38, no longer talks about politics with his 62-year-old mother. "She doesn't even understand how anyone could consider voting for a party other than the ANC," he said.
He has not decided which opposition party will get his backing, but he's done with the "self-serving" ANC.
But even if many of his compatriots share his disappointment, millions in the secrecy of the voting booth will put a cross by the ANC's name -- and polls suggest they could get more than 40 percent.
South Africans vote in parliamentary elections next Wednesday, in what is expected to be the tightest vote since democratic rule was introduced after the defeat of apartheid.
Poor services, a prolonged energy crisis and a buckling economy have left many citizens embittered with their government.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..
More Stories From World
-
Chad junta leader to be sworn in as elected president12 minutes ago
-
Iran's Raisi to be laid to rest in home town22 minutes ago
-
US reports 2nd human case of bird flu tied to dairy cow outbreak31 minutes ago
-
Ex-White House hopeful Nikki Haley pledges her vote to Trump32 minutes ago
-
Nvidia profits soar on demand for AI power32 minutes ago
-
30-year prison terms in Venezuela over alleged coup attempt32 minutes ago
-
Four dead in stage collapse at Mexico candidate's rally: president32 minutes ago
-
Biden fetes Kenyan leader as Africa competition grows32 minutes ago
-
Barca want Lyon revenge in battle for European dominance32 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits kill around 20 in Niger: public radio42 minutes ago
-
PIA offers 20 percent discount for students traveling from China to Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to end foreign occupation & promote self-determination for Palestinians, Kashmir ..52 minutes ago