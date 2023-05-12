UrduPoint.com

Blinken Announces Retirement Of Deputy Secretary Sherman

Published May 12, 2023

Blinken Announces Retirement of Deputy Secretary Sherman

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman is going to retire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman is going to retire.

"On the Retirement of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman. It is with profound gratitude that I thank Wendy R.

Sherman for her service to the Department and the American people as Deputy Secretary of State," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that throughout her career in the Department of State, Sherman has strengthened bonds with US allies, including South Korea, Japan and the European Union, and increased the capabilities to manage relationships with China and Russia.

Sherman has served in the Department of State since 1993.

