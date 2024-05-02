Open Menu

KP Cabinet Members, Parliamentarians Briefed About Security Issues, Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 09:07 PM

KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges

The Capital City Police on Thursday briefed the members of the provincial cabinet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Assemblies about security issues and the challenges being faced by the police force in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Capital City Police on Thursday briefed the members of the provincial cabinet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Assemblies about security issues and the challenges being faced by the police force in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber.

The parliamentarians arrived here at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line and placed flowers on the memorial of the police martyrs and offered Fateha.

CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation, current challenges, street crimes, terrorism, extortion incidents in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber. He gave a special briefing about the current situation in Peshawar and Khyber districts and dealing with the challenges by the police especially at the sensitive police stations and checkpoints.

He said that the police were keeping strong coordination with other law enforcement agencies to fight against anti-social elements.

The CCPO clarified that the policy of stick and carrot was strictly observed in the police department.

During this year, departmental actions were taken against hundreds of officers and personnel of different ranks, while hundreds of officers and personnel were also encouraged for their excellent performance.

Describing the police performance of this year, he said that during various operations, 3124 kg of hashish, 295 kg of heroin, 275 kg of ice, 292 kg of opium, thousands of liters of alcohol, while 225 Kalashnikovs, 235 Rifles, 3253 pistols, 33 Kalakovs, 71 shotguns, nine hand grenades were recovered.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that in order to ensure the prevention of buying and selling of hacked and stolen mobile phones, a software called (FMC) had been introduced through which the elements involved in the theft of mobile phones could be traced, while CCTV cameras had been installed at police stations and outposts for monitoring.

The delegation assured to brought the suggestions how to improve capacity of the police force to the notice of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation included MNAs Arbab Sher Ali and Asif Khan, provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, MPAs Sher Ali Afridi, Samiullah Khan and Irfan Saleem.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Divisional SPs and SDPOs were also present in a special meeting.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Mobile Afridi Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Num ..

Sindh cabinet approves introduction of Premium Number Plates for vehicles

4 minutes ago
 Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

Wasa MD orders completing projects must on time

1 minute ago
 IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after ..

IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

2 minutes ago
 NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

8 minutes ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

8 minutes ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

8 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

9 minutes ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

8 minutes ago
 ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

8 minutes ago
 DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

36 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan