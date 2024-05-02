KP cabinet members, parliamentarians briefed about security issues, challenges

The Capital City Police on Thursday briefed the members of the provincial cabinet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Assemblies about security issues and the challenges being faced by the police force in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Capital City Police on Thursday briefed the members of the provincial cabinet, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and National Assemblies about security issues and the challenges being faced by the police force in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber.

The parliamentarians arrived here at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line and placed flowers on the memorial of the police martyrs and offered Fateha.

CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation, current challenges, street crimes, terrorism, extortion incidents in the provincial capital Peshawar and district Khyber. He gave a special briefing about the current situation in Peshawar and Khyber districts and dealing with the challenges by the police especially at the sensitive police stations and checkpoints.

He said that the police were keeping strong coordination with other law enforcement agencies to fight against anti-social elements.

The CCPO clarified that the policy of stick and carrot was strictly observed in the police department.

During this year, departmental actions were taken against hundreds of officers and personnel of different ranks, while hundreds of officers and personnel were also encouraged for their excellent performance.

Describing the police performance of this year, he said that during various operations, 3124 kg of hashish, 295 kg of heroin, 275 kg of ice, 292 kg of opium, thousands of liters of alcohol, while 225 Kalashnikovs, 235 Rifles, 3253 pistols, 33 Kalakovs, 71 shotguns, nine hand grenades were recovered.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that in order to ensure the prevention of buying and selling of hacked and stolen mobile phones, a software called (FMC) had been introduced through which the elements involved in the theft of mobile phones could be traced, while CCTV cameras had been installed at police stations and outposts for monitoring.

The delegation assured to brought the suggestions how to improve capacity of the police force to the notice of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation included MNAs Arbab Sher Ali and Asif Khan, provincial ministers Meena Khan Afridi and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, MPAs Sher Ali Afridi, Samiullah Khan and Irfan Saleem.

SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, Divisional SPs and SDPOs were also present in a special meeting.