IGP visits Nishtar Hospital Multan, inquires after injured officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Nishtar Hospital Multan and inquired about the health of injured officials of the attack on Jhangi (Hazrat Umar Farooq) check-post in Dera Ghazi Khan.

He visited the under-treatment officials, inquired about their well-being and prayed for their speedy recovery. He paid tribute to the bravery of the officials.

The IGP Punjab directed that all Ghazi officials under treatment should be provided with the best treatment facilities.

He said that our soldiers have made us proud by repelling the terrorists once again.

IG Punjab further said that brave officials of Punjab police are our pride, they do not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens. He further said that the Punjab Police is fully prepared to deal with any kind of terrorism and will destroy the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.