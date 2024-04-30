Open Menu

Blinken Demands 'no More Delays' By Hamas On Truce Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded Tuesday that Hamas accept a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages as the Palestinian militant group prepared its response.

"Now it's on Hamas. No more delays, no more excuses. The time to act is now," Blinken told reporters on the outskirts of Amman.

"We want to see in the coming days this agreement coming together," he said.

Blinken was asked about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to go ahead with a ground assault on Gaza's civilian-packed city of Rafah regardless of the outcome of negotiations on a temporary ceasefire.

Blinken did not respond directly to the question, saying that Washington's focus was on reaching a truce deal, which is being brokered by Egypt and Qatar, and credited Israel with compromising in negotiations.

"That (a truce) is the best way, the most effective way, to relieve the suffering and also to create an environment in which we can hopefully move forward to something that is really sustainable and has lasting peace for the people who so desperately need it," he said.

